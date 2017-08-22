Easton Courier

Easton Republicans will hold campaign dinner

By Easton Courier on August 22, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

John Shaban — Bryan Haeffele archive photo

The Easton Republican Town Committee will hold its annual Campaign Kickoff Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at Tashua Knolls in Trumbull.

This year the town committee will honor John T. Shaban, former state representative for the 135th District in Connecticut.

The town committee invites the community to come out and show support for the Republican slate and thank Shaban for all his hard work and dedication to the town.  

For more information contact Wendy Bowditch at [email protected] or 203-856-1958.  The cost of the dinner is $80 per person and all are welcome.

