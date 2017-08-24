SLIDESHOW: Easton family observes total solar eclipse

Connecticut wasn’t in the path of totality for the historic total solar eclipse that arced across the United States from west to east Monday. So Easton resident Shannon Calvert and two of his kids decided to go the distance and travel all the way to Beatrice, Neb.

The Calverts rented a car, drove 20 hours over the weekend to reach the destination and camped out in a field in their car. They were in the company of 32 fellow eclipse watchers from the Westport and New Haven astrological societies, who also made the journey.

“Sleeping in the car in the field wasn’t particularly fun, but we made sure we were here,” Calvert said. “There were cars all around with people sleeping in them.”

Millions of people across America gathered Aug. 21 in the eclipse’s relatively narrow path of totality — stretching from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, S.C. and including Beatrice, Neb. — to see the moon completely cover the sun.

They watched the first coast-to-coast total celestial eclipse in a century in awe. The sun’s tenuous atmosphere, the corona, could be seen.

Observers in Connecticut — and other spots outside the path — were able to see a partial solar eclipse where the moon covered part of the sun’s disk.

But there was a big hitch for Calvert and fellow observers in the path of totality in Nebraska. “It was nearly overcast and raining during most of the partial phase,” he said. “We got a few glimpses and then during the totality there was a tiny break in the clouds.”

“I made a bunch of solar filters,” Calvert said. “The filters on the camera lens let me pull it off

because the telescope was covered due to the rain.”

Only two of the 32-person group from Connecticut got photos of the total eclipse, Calvert said. He was one of them.

“Suddenly we got a break in the clouds, and everyone made a mad dash to get what we could,” he said.

At 1:04 p.m. (CDT) it looked like somebody flicked on a light switch, he said.

“Everyone was jumping up and down and screaming,” Calvert’s daughter, Marissa, 16, said.

“The photos don’t do it justice. It was completely dark on all sides with a purple ring in the sky. Then it looked like someone suddenly turned the light on.”

“It was really cool to see the eclipse over time,” Calvert’s son, Justin, 14, said. “It was cloudy and basically looked like there was going to be a storm coming in at any point. We didn’t get much time to look at the sun.”

The whole eclipse lasted rough three hours, but because of the clouds, they had maybe five minutes to actually see it. “It was worth it,” Justin said. “We got to see the five minutes that matter.”

The Calverts described their experience while stuck in traffic on the way to Calvert’s sister-in-law’s house in Omaha. Normally it would take two hours, but Calvert expected it would take more like four hours because of the traffic.

“Words and photos cannot do justice to the experience,” Calvert said the next day. “Supposedly there were about 10,000 people (including Bill Nye the Science Guy) at Homestead National Monument in Beatrice to witness the eclipse, and the traffic afterwards was incredible.”

From their relative’s house in Omaha they were going to Iowa to meet some friends and to Minneapolis to look at colleges.

Calvert and his wife, Christine, Easton’s finance director, have lived in town for 19 years. In addition to Marissa and Justin, who are both students at Joel Barlow High School, they have a daughter, Mackenzie, who attends Lafayette College.