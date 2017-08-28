Video: Police say slow down, keep school kids safe

Easton Police Chief Tim Shaw joins fellow Connecticut police chiefs in a video urging drivers to slow down and obey traffic laws to keep kids safe as they head back to Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The Connecticut State Police are advising drivers, parents and children to prepare for back-to-school safety as public, private and parochial schools begin the new school year this week and in coming weeks.

They encourage parents and guardians to discuss school, traffic, and personal safety with their children and caution drivers to be aware of bus, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic.

Under state law, it is mandatory that drivers stop for school buses that have their flashing red warning lights activated, whether they are approaching or following the school bus.

The yellow flashing lights are a warning to drivers that the bus will be stopping to pick up and/or drop-off students. Drivers should anticipate that the red flashing lights will come on shortly after seeing the yellow flashing lights as the bus comes to a stop.

The red flashing lights on a school bus indicate that the bus is stopped and students are either getting on or off the bus.

Failure to obey this law not only puts our children at great risk, but it carries a hefty penalty for drivers. Fines for passing a school bus that has its flashing red warning lights activated starts at $465 for a first offense.

Parents should remind their children to wait for their bus in a safe place, out of the travel portion of the roadway, and only cross the street after looking both ways, even if the red lights are activated.

They should also urge children to tell an adult and the police about anything that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable on the way to/from school and while they’re in school.

Children should be reminded not to speak to, or get into the vehicles of people they don’t know.

Police will periodically monitor school bus stops to help ensure the safety of students as they travel back to school to begin the new school year.