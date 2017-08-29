Police log: Car larcenies, domestic incident, bear and wolf sightings

The Easton Police Department responded to 173 calls from Aug. 21 to 27, including car larcenies, a domestic incident and bear and wolf sightings.

Larcenies from cars

Seven vehicles from three Easton residences were entered during the night of Aug. 22. The owners reported that items were taken from some of the cars that were entered, police said.

Most of the vehicles entered were located on Flat Rock Road, while the others were on Old Oak Road.

Police remind all residents not to leave anything of value in their car and to always lock car doors.

Domestic arrest

Allison Kovac, 42, of 105 Homestead Ave. in Bridgeport, turned herself in at the Easton Police Department on Aug. 25, after learning the department had a warrant for her arrest.

The charges stem from an earlier incident that occurred on Aug. 22 when Kovac verbally attacked her ex-husband outside his Easton residence, police said.

Kovac was charged with disorderly conduct and was given a court date of Aug. 28. She was released on a promise to appear in court.

Animal complaints

Two residents from the Black Rock Road area called police Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., after seeing a black bear.

A Silver Hill Road resident called police Aug. 27 at 7:35 p.m. after seeing what appeared to be a large wolf in her yard. She wanted the neighbors warned, police said.

Call statistics

Total Calls — 173

Accidents — 1

Aided/EMS — 10

Alarm — 25

Animal control — 9

Assist other department. — 5

Fire calls — 0

Noise — 7

Scam calls/fraud — 1

Suspicious activity — 0

Suspicious persons — 1

Suspicious motor vehicle — 9

Total vehicle stops — 34

Infractions/misdemeanor — 7

Written warnings — 16

Verbal warnings — 4

Clear/no action — 7

Criminal arrest — 1

Criminal mischief/mailbox damage — 1