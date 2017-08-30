Easton Courier

Easton EMS offers fall EMT class

Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service will hold an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, and continuing through Saturday, Dec. 9.

Classes will take pace on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 10 p.m. and occasional Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to be announced.      

Cost is $1,100, of which $200 is a non-refundable deposit required on enrollment.

The cost is completely reimbursable upon graduation of the class and one full year of active participation with Easton EMS.

Class cost includes: CPR certification, one time state testing fee, blood pressure cuff, stethoscope, CPR mask, EMT text book and class T shirt.

Class will include classroom powerpoint, classroom demonstration, practical training in and out of the classroom and time spent observing on an ambulance and two days on site assisting with practical stations.

Lead Instructor is Margie Arnold, EMT-P, EMS-I, CPR-I, who has 25 years of EMS experience as a paramedic, supervisor and manager in the Greater Bridgeport, Norwalk Hospital and Valley EMS systems.

To register for the class or request information, email [email protected], call Easton EMS at 203-452-9595 or visit the website at eastonems.com.

The Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service is at 448 Sport Hill Road. — Alexandra Kushnir archive photo

