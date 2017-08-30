Slideshow: Easton kids go back to school

Easton Courier

Sweet summer break has ended

By Nancy Doniger on August 30, 2017 in Lead News, News, People, Police & Fire, Schools · 0 Comments

Anya Gorder, a Helen Keller Middle School eighth grader, waits for the bus with her dad, Christoph Gorder.

Leo Gorder is all ready to start fourth grade at Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Keira and Ava Gillon are ready for a happy first day of school. Keira, 11, is entering sixth grade at Helen Keller Middle School and Ava, 9, is entering fourth grade at Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Sonia Charmoy, a seventh grader at Helen Keller Middle School, and Monica Charmoy, a fifth grader at Samuel Staples Elementary School, wait for the bus on the first day of school.

Easton kids returned to school on Wednesday. Malin Stichter, fourth grade, and Max Natt, kindergarten, wait for the bus to Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Greyson DiBlasi, fourth grade, and Olivia DiBlasi, second grade, give a goodbye hug to their best friend as they get ready to hope on the bus to Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Connor Zhu, fourth grade, and Madelyn Zhu, kindergarten, are ready to go back to their classrooms at Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Zach Johnston, second grade, and Nate Johnston, fourth grade, wait for the bus on the first day of school at Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Matt Johnston, ninth grade, and Gabi Johnston, tenth grade, wait for the bus to Joel Barlow High School on Aug. 30.

Eighth graders Melina and Jason Viani wait for the bus to Helen Keller Middle School on the first day of school.

Fourth grader Helena Wade, 10, a waits at the bus stop with her brother, second grader Tommy Wade, 7, for the bus to Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Hauptman brothers Ben, 11, sixth grade; Max, 9, fourth grade, and Sam, 4, preschool, wait for the school bus.

Annie Gnidula, fifth grade; and her siblings, Justin, second grade, and Rosie, kindergarten, wait for the bus to Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Fifth grader Annie Gnidula and her siblings, Rosie, kindergarten, and Justin, second grade, get on the bus to Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Easton children put aside time at the pool and at play to get up early and hop aboard the big yellow bus on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The summer whooshed by and already feels like fall with a chill in the air that’s more like late September than late August.

Easton Police Chief Tim Shaw joins the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association and Connecticut state troopers in wishing children a safe and happy school year.

They encourage parents and guardians to talk about traffic, and personal safety with their children and caution drivers to be aware of bus, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic.  

Under state law, it is mandatory that drivers to stop for school buses that have their flashing red warning lights activated, whether they are approaching or following the school bus.  

The yellow flashing lights are a warning to drivers that the bus will be stopping to pick up and/or drop-off students.  Drivers should anticipate that the red flashing lights will come on shortly after seeing the yellow flashing lights as the bus comes to a stop.  

The red flashing lights on a school bus indicate that the bus is stopped and students are either getting on or off the bus.  

Failure to obey this law not only puts our children at great risk, but it carries a hefty penalty for drivers. Fines for passing a school bus that has its flashing red warning lights activated starts at $465 for a first offense.  

Parents should remind their children to wait for their bus in a safe place, out of the travel portion of the roadway, and only cross the street after looking both ways, even if the red lights are activated.  

They should also urge children to tell an adult and the police about anything that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable on the way to/from school and while they’re in school.

Children should be reminded not to speak to, or get into the vehicles of people they don’t know.

Police will periodically monitor school bus stops to help ensure the safety of students as they travel back to school to begin the new school year.

