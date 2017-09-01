Giant sports tag sale set for Sept. 9 in Easton

Sports equipment is pricey, and kids outgrow it way too quickly. Don’t throw yours away. The Easton Learning Foundation (ELF) will gratefully take your gently used sporting goods and turn them into educational gold. Every dollar raised will support educational enrichment.

ELF is collecting gently used sporting goods and Halloween costumes for the Saturday, Sept. 9, ELF Sports Tag Sale. Donation bins are located at the Easton Community Center, Easton library and the pod next to the Helen Keller Middle School tennis courts, 360 Sport Hill Road.

“One of the things that makes the tag sale truly unique is how different it can be year to year” says ELF president Suzanne Chiaramonte. “Some years we have a lot of lacrosse equipment donated, some years more bikes, and each year has a curveball like a ping-pong table or pitching machine. Regardless of assortment though we offer great bargains not only for our local Easton Sports enthusiasts, but for our counterparts in surrounding towns.”

ELF is gratefully accepting gently used balls, cleats, protective gear, racquets, bats, ice skates, skis, boots, poles, bikes, trikes, go-carts, scooters, roller blades, T-shirts, jerseys, water bottles, equipment bags, and more. All sizes welcome. The group also accepts Halloween costumes.

“Please support the annual ELF Sports Tag Sale,” said event co-chair Janet Rossi. “We couldn’t do this without you. Drop off your used equipment and please come shop this September sale.”

If your gear is functional and isn’t ripped or torn, please consider donating it. Here’s how ELF uses your donations to raise money. You donate. ELF volunteers sort the donations and then sell everything on Sept. 9 on the HKMS tennis courts. Every dollar raised goes to fund educational programs and grants in the Easton Public Schools.

Recent ELF grants include standing desks and wobble chairs at Samuel Staples Elementary School, standing desks and wobble chairs at Helen Keller Middle School, audio visual equipment for the TV studio (partnered with the PTA) at Staples, Anchors of Emotional Intelligence conference at Joel Barlow High School, Alan November Building Learning Communities conference (partnered with PTA) for Staples, Keller and the Board of Education.

“Please donate,” said event co-chair Terri Lenhart. “We take clutter out of your closets and garage, and you help us raise money for our schools by giving shoppers huge bargains on great merchandise. It’s a win-win for everyone. Hope to see you at the sale!”

Early bird admission is $10 and doors open at 8. General admission is free and doors open to the public at 9. The early bird fee gets you an extra hour of first-come browsing and is entirely donated to the schools. Cash only is accepted.

For more information email tag sale co-chairs Terri Lenhart [email protected], Janet Rossi [email protected] or visit eastonlearningfoundation.org.