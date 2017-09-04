Monthly movie series offered at library

Library officials invite the community to join them on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. for the critically acclaimed movie, “La La Land,” which also won several Academy Awards.

The movie screening is part of the library’s monthly movie series that began in July and features films of various genres. Patrons can sit back, enjoy a good movie, and have some popcorn.

Coming up on Oct. 13, the library will be showing “The Zookeeper’s Wife.” The titles for the November and December movies have not yet been chosen, but they will be shown on Nov. 17, and Dec. 8, respectively, so mark your calendar.

Registration is suggested. For more information, contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]