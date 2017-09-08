Easton Courier

This Week’s Movie Menu: Debbie Reynolds, Kevin Kline, James Stewart, Steve McQueen, Judy Holliday, John Wayne and Katharine Hepburn & more

By Mark Schumann, The Reel Dad on September 8, 2017 in Arts & Leisure Columns, Arts & Leisure Features, TV / Movie Menu · 0 Comments

With school in session, and fall routines starting, take a break with a movie at home this weekend.

Here’s what you can find on broadcast and cable stations.

 

Friday, Sept. 8

 

Bette Davis, Ernest Borgnine and Debbie Reynolds in The Catered Affair.

The Catered Affair (1956)

Debbie Reynolds shines in one of her first dramatic roles as a young woman hoping to have a simple wedding. Then her mother gets involved.

9:30 p.m. TCM

 

Saturday, Sept. 9

 

Kevin Kline and Ashley Judd star in De-Lovely.

De-Lovely (2004)

Oscar winner Kevin Kline shines in an odd musical bio pic of Broadway composer Cole Porter. While the movie never finds its rhythm, Kline is a delight.

9:30 a.m. Flix

 

Cinderella Man (2005)

Russell Crowe offers an interesting portrayal of an over-the-hill boxer in Ron Howard’s family drama that failed at the box office.

11:35 a.m. Flix

 

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Diane Lane captivates as a woman searching for her soul on the Italian countryside. How fun to suffer amidst such lovely scenery.

10:30 a.m. FXM

 

Rear Window (1954)

James Stewart plays the ultimate nosy neighbor in this classic thriller from director Alfred Hitchcock. This may be the director’s best film.

12 noon TCM

 

The Three Faces of Eve (1957)

Joanne Woodward won an Oscar for playing a woman who experiences three distinct personalities. No surprise this commanding actress dominates the screen.

2:15 p.m. TCM

 

Rooster Cogburn (1975)

John Wayne and Katharine Hepburn team up in this sequel to Wayne’s Oscar-winning turn in True Grit with bits and pieces of The African Queen tossed into the mix.

6 p.m. TCM

 

Bullitt (1968)

Steve McQueen races the streets of San Francisco in a crime thriller that was later parodied, with lots of style, in the 1972 comedy What’s Up, Doc.

8 p.m. TCM

 

Sunday, Sept. 10

 

Jack Lemmon and Judy Holliday in It Should Happen to You!

It Should Happen to You! (1954)

Fresh from winning an Oscar for Born Yesterday, Judy Holliday shines opposite Jack Lemmon in this delightful comedy of young people trying to land success and romance in Manhattan.

1:15 p.m. TCM

 

Auntie Mame (1958)

Rosalind Russell is the ultimate playmate in this delightful screen adaptation of the stage hit about everyone’s favorite eccentric relative. Listen carefully for the delightful one liners.

3 p.m. TCM

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Is Easton ready for a hurricane?
About author

Mark Schumann, The Reel Dad


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress