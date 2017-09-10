Easton Courier

Shredding event returns to Jesse Lee Church in Easton

Jesse Lee United Methodist Church in Easton will hold its fourth annual document shredding event on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon. Unwanted documents of any type will be shredded. The event is open to the public.

As one of New England’s oldest churches, Jesse Lee Church, located at 25 Flat Rock Road, has been a staple within the community providing ministry and support to Easton and beyond. The shredding event provides much needed funding to sustain the church’s ongoing mission.

Church members hope that with the community’s participation, the event will continue to be successful this year. It’s a great way to rid your home of unwanted clutter, and it’s fast and affordable. If you brought your unwanted documents to another site, you might be traveling farther and paying by the pound, which can add up.

Some items that homeowners might want to shred are old bank statements, checks, check registers or tax documents. Simply place unwanted documents in a box, paper clips, staples and all, and drive to the back parking lot of the church on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to  noon.  

People can bring as many boxes as will fit in their car, with no weight limits.  Volunteers will unload the boxes safely and securely and shred the documents as you watch; simply pay a $10 per box fee, check or cash accepted  

The actual shredding will be performed by ProShred, a fully licensed and insured company out of Wallingford, which specializes in secure shredding services and document destruction.

Contact Howard Collis, team leader, at [email protected], or call 203-218-9319 with questions, or visit the church’s website, jesselee.org, or check out its Facebook page, for more information.

