Girls soccer: Immaculate 1, Joel Barlow 0

By Redding Pilot on September 8, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Joel Barlow High’s Annie Tamallanca contends with Immaculate’s Kayla Mingachos during a girls soccer game on Friday, Sept. 8. Barlow lost 1-0 in the season-opener. — Rocco Paul Valluzzo photo

In a close battle of defending champions, the Joel Barlow High girls soccer team lost  1-0 decision to host Immaculate on Friday, Sept. 8, in the season opener.

Barlow, the defending South-West Conference champ, battled Immaculate well into the second half as the game remained scoreless. With about 10 minutes left to play, defending state Class M co-champ Immaculate capitalized on a corner kick by McKinsey Jarboe, scoring on a header by Kayla Mingachos to give her team all it needed.

The Falcons threatened in the time remaining with several corner kicks of their own, only to come up empty.

Laurel Winslow made six saves in goal for Barlow.

