The competition came early, as the Joe Barlow High girls swimming and diving team lost 110-75 to Brookfield on Friday, Sep.7, at the Weston Middle School pool.

The Falcons earned several first-place finished. Sarah Weinstein won the 100-yard butterfly in one minute, 19.81 seconds.

Sarah Witherbee did likewise in the 100 free in 1:04.56. She and Deirdre Grob, Rebecca Lee and Julia Cheung combined to win the 200 free relay in 1:55.38.

Megan Zappulla did likewise in the 100 backstroke in 1:14.55 and Cheung won the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.78.

Hayden Beach, Weinstein, Krissty Kudej ans Zappulla won the 400 free relay in 4:53.10