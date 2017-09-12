Marge Smith service award given to EMS volunteer

That Easton Emergency Medical Service has awarded its Marge Smith Dedication to Service Award to Joseph Seagren, emergency medical responder, who has been an active volunteer for the past three years.

The award was named in memory of Marge Smith, an emergency medical technician, who volunteered at the Easton EMS for 30 years. For many of those years she served as chief. Smith died in 2016.

In addition to responding to ambulance calls. Smith went above and beyond her duties as an EMT to contribute in a myriad of ways to making Easton EMS an outstanding service.

The Marge Smith award recognizes an outstanding member of the service who offers their time, energy and expertise above and beyond answering 911 calls for the ambulance.

The award is usually presented at the annual summer picnic. Seagren was unable to attend the picnic, so the service presented it to him after a recent training session at EMS headquarters.