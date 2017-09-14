It did not take long for the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team to show its firepower in the season opener.

Hosting Immaculate on Friday, Sept. 8, the Falcons netted two goals in the first seven minutes. By the time the contest was finished they added four more in a 6-1 win.

Two goals courtesy of Tony Paolini (from a cross by Pablo Correa-Ramirez) and Grayson DiMiceli (who pounced on a goalkeeping error) gave the Falcons just the start they wanted. Immaculate had a stronger spell late in the first half but, with five minutes remaining, Ben Goodacre chased a ball into the corner and crossed for Attie Upson to fire low right for a 3-0 halftime lead.

The second half was more even as Barlow took its foot off the gas and the opposition adopted more of a physical approach to upset the Falcons’ rhythm. This early pressure led to Immaculate pulling a goal back in the 45th minute, following a goal mouth scramble after a corner.

However, Barlow put the game beyond reach in the 58th minute when Jack Warren sent a clear by Correa-Ramirez into the bottom corner. As if to underline Barlow’s supremacy, Max Baer fed Upson for his second goal low into the corner in the 69th and Goodacre rounded off the scoring with a solo run and finish with four minutes left

Overall, Barlow controlled midfield Max Baer, Paolini Jack Warren dominating and had too much up front with Correa-Ortiz, DiMiceli, Ben Goodacre and Attie Upson giving the opposition defense a torrid time.

In the back, Grant LaGaipa, Anthony Rizzo and Nick O’Connor looked very solid to the extent that goalie Jackson Stalowir only had to deal with a number of crosses from corners and free kicks.

Barlow hosts New Fairfield today (Thursday) at 3:45 p.m. and visits Notre Dame on Tuesday at 4.