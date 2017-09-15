Easton Historical Society receives storied American flag

A few weeks before the Citizens for Easton Farm Tour, Historical Society of Easton board members were deciding who might volunteer at the Adam’s schoolhouse and the Bradley-Hubbell house barn.

Emails to board members were sent to seek information on where the American flag, which would be flown at the Adam’s schoolhouse, was located.

Chester Burley, society president, had noted there was a flag but not an American flag for the schoolhouse.

Through a few further emails, Burley and I each expressed an interest in obtaining a period American flag for the schoolhouse.

The evening before the farm tour, I recalled purchasing an American flag from the Easton Senior Center tag sale.

Upon unfolding it, I saw the flag had 35 stars, not 50. The flag as a textile appears to be of wool or flax, and uniquely has the blue field with sewn-in, appliquéd stars.

Quick research determined it to be an 1863 American flag, the time period slightly later than the provenance of the 1850’s Adam’s schoolhouse.

Notably, the schoolhouse contains a prominent photo of President Abraham Lincoln, who was in office with a 35-star flag flying over the United States Capitol.

The flag was a great surprise. Divine intervention?

The flag was flown at the Adam’s schoolhouse during the Easton Farm Tour and has been donated to the Historical Society of Easton.

Anyone interested in more information on the Historical Society of Easton is urged to visit the website at historicalsocietyofeastonct.org/ or call 203-292-3533.