Giving up a goal in the second half, the Joel Barlow High girls soccer team battled host Bunnell to a 1-1 tie on Friday, Sept. 22.

Barlow’s lone goal came courtesy of Caterina Goncalves in the first half. The Bulldogs tied it in the second with Sam Vitka scoring and Olivia Kells getting the assist.

Barlow had an 8-6 advantage in shots. Emma Angell made five saves in goal for Barlow.