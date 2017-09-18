Obituary: Ernest John Szilagyi, age 88 of Easton

Ernest John Szilagyi, age 88 of Easton, CT, formerly of Cape May, New Jersey passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2017 after a brief illness at home surrounded by his loving family and listening to his favorite musical artist: Billy Joel.

Ernest (Ernie) born on June 14, 1929 in Passaic, New Jersey the son of Hungarian immigrants Bertha Petti and John Szilagyi played the violin at age 3.

Ernie attended Lodi High School and soon after married the “love of his life” Marie Jaworski also of Passaic, New Jersey. They were married for 60 years prior to the passing of Marie on August 7, 2010. Ernie graduated with honors from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a bachelor’s in finance and then went on to receive his MBA from Rutgers University.

Ernie had a successful career in business which included milestones at Bendix Aviation in accounting, vice president of Singer Kearfott, and chief financial officer of Singer Corporation, NY. When Ernie retired at age 60 years old, he lovingly cared for his wife Marie who was ill with MS for over 25 years while residing at La Quinta Towers, Cape May, New Jersey.

Dad spent many afternoons playing golf year round at the Cape May National Golf Club, and even hit a “hole in one” back in the 80s. Ernie loved his friends at La Quinta Towers (LQT) Cape May, N.J., and served on the condominium board as treasurer for many years. Linda Kent and others at LQT were always very supportive and caring during their 25 year residence. Dad moved back home to Easton, CT in 2010 and lived in the house he so dearly loved at 45 Sanford Drive. He enjoyed Tai Chi and Balance Classes at the Senior Center weekly, mowed 4 acres of grass, cooked dinner and as you can imagine… will be sorely missed.

Ernie was predeceased by his daughter Joyce Bertha Szilagyi.

Ernest is survived by his brother John Szilagyi and wife Mary of Lakewood, NJ., and sister Doris Szilagyi Terry of Clifton, NJ., his son Bernie Szilagyi and wife Ellen of Wanaque, NJ., his daughter Judith Szilagyi Neary and her husband Peter Neary of Easton, CT, his daughter Janet Szilagyi French and her husband Richard French of Downingtown, PA, and James Szilagyi and his wife Mary Beth of Midlothian, VA.

Ernest is also survived by 14 grandchildren Christopher Neary of Oxford, CT, Laurel Neary Walsh and her husband Brian Walsh of Trumbull, CT, Heather Neary of Easton, CT, Joy and Julie Szilagyi of Wanaque, NJ, Nicole French Maggio of Cazenovia, NY, Brian Szilagyi of New York, Douglas, Steven and Michael Szilagyi of Midlothian, VA, Trevor French of Farmington, MI, Thomas French of Downingtown, PA, and Rachel and James Gentry. In addition, Ernest is survived by 4 great grandchildren: Phoebe, Joseph and Steven Maggio, Jack Walsh and a 5th great-grandchild due any day. Needless to say, “Great Grandpa Ernie” had his bedroom drawers stocked with candy at all times to assist in what he called “baby monitoring” when they would come to visit.

The family would like to thank everyone who was a friend, business associate, 45 Sanford Drive neighbor of our cherished father, grandfather, great grandfather of Ernest John Szilagyi.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: the Easton Senior Center, *Balance Classes: 650 Morehouse Road, Easton, CT 06612.