Easton police news: Bear sightings, beware of scams

The Easton Police Department responded to 212 calls from Sept. 11 to 17, including multiple bear sightings. Police urge residents to beware of scams and offer tips to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

Black bear sightings

A black bear was sighting in the area of Rock House Road on Sept. 11 at approximately 1:06 p.m.

Police received multiple calls regarding black bear sightings in the area of Mile Common and Redding Road. on Sept. 12 at approximately 6:42 a.m.

Black bears eat voraciously during the fall to build up fat reserves before hibernating in a den for the winter.

They usually stay in their den from late November until the middle of March and mate in June or July. Cubs are born in January or February while the mother is in her den.

Black bears do not normally seek out confrontation with humans, but they are strong and can be dangerous. People are advised against approaching black bears, especially a mother with cubs.

Criminal Mischief/Mailbox

A Maple Road resident called police Sept. 17 to complain that her mailbox appears to have been blown up by something placed in a plastic soda bottle and then put in the mailbox.

Beware of scams

The IRS will never call and demand payment over the phone. The caller will say that the person going to be arrested if payment is not made. This is not true. Police say to hang up and do not give the caller any information.

Cyber criminals often exploit natural disasters to commit financial fraud and disseminate malware. The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) expects new and recycled scams to appear involving financial fraud and malware related to Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey with cyber criminals posting links to fake charities and fraudulent websites.

MS-ISAC recommends that Internet users exercise caution before opening disaster-related emails, clicking on links, visiting websites, or making donations to Hurricane Irma or Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Before making a donation, MS-ISAC recommends consulting the “National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster” website at nvoad.org for a list of vetted disaster relief organizations.

Social Media — The potential of misinformation during times of disaster is high and users should verify information before trusting or reacting to posts on social media. Cyber criminals often use social media to post false information or links to malicious websites.

Phishing emails — It is likely that cyber criminals will also capitalize on these disasters to send phishing emails with links to malicious websites. These websites may contain malware or be phishing websites requesting login credentials. Other malicious spam will likely contain links to or attachments with embedded malware. Victims who click on links or open malicious attachments risk compromising their computer to malicious actors.

As always, use caution! Users should exercise caution when responding to individual pleas for financial assistance posted on social media, crowd-funding websites, or in an email, even if it appears to originate from a trusted source.

MS-ISAC recommendations

Be cautious of emails or websites that claim to provide information, pictures, and videos.

Do not open unsolicited (spam) emails or click on the links or attachments in those emails.

Never reveal personal or financial information in an email or to an untrusted website.

Do not go to an untrusted or unfamiliar website to view the event or information regarding it. Malicious websites often imitate a legitimate website, but the URL may use a variation in spelling or a different domain (e.g., .com vs .org).

Call statistics

Total Calls — 212

Accident — 2

Aided/EMS — 4

Alarm — 15

Animal Control — 20

Assist other Dept. — 4

Fire Call — 4

False Pretenses — 2

Noise — 1

Suspicious MV — 10

Suspicious Person — 2

Suspicious Activity — 2

Clear/No Action — 1

Misdemeanor — 1

Infraction — 6

Written Warning — 20

Verbal Warning — 4

Alarm registration

In accordance with the town ordinance pertaining to alarm systems, any resident who has an active alarm system that is monitored by a central station is required to register their alarm with the Easton Police Department, eastonctpolice.com

There is a one-time registration fee of $25 for a new alarm and a renewal fee of $20 for an already registered alarm.