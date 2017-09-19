Learn Python at the Easton library

With the rise of big data, Python developers are in demand as data scientists, especially since Python can be easily integrated into web applications to carry out tasks that require machine learning.

Rahul Kiefer, a Joel Barlow High School senior, will offer Introductory classes in Python on Thursday, Sept. 21, Sept. 28 and Oct. 12, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Easton Public Library.

Python is a general-purpose language, which can be used to build just about anything with the right tools and libraries. Python is used in machine learning, image processing, computer vision, data mining and the like.

Being a high-level language, Python reads like English, which takes a lot of syntax-learning stress off coding beginners.

Python handles a lot of complexity so it is beginner-friendly in that it allows beginners to focus on learning programming concepts and not have to worry about too many details.

Python is famous for web applications. Python’s web frameworks like Django, Flask are popular.

Some websites run on Django, including Quora, Google, Instagram, Youtube, Yahoo Maps, Pinterest, Bit Buckets, Nasa, Firefox, Spotify, Disqus, Dropbox and Reddit.

To learn more about Python and learning to code, visit http://www.kidswcode.com/events.html.