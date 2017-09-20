Five ways to help keep Easton and the world clean

The annual Clean Up the World campaign encourages communities around the world “to clean up, fix up, and conserve their environment.” According to the website, over 35 million volunteers in 130 countries participate in activities such as tree planting and water management projects.

I believe cleaning up the world starts with our own backyards. Here are five ways you can help keep Easton clean.

• Pick up trash along playing fields.

Those of you who visit Morehouse and Veterans fields for sports games may have noticed that as the number of wins increase, so too does the amount of trash along the sidelines. Most of this trash is plastic, which presents a threat to the surrounding woods. Animals may come and consume wrappers or the wrappers could blow their way into a stream/river.

If the plastic remains, it could start leaching harmful chemicals like BPA into soil and underground water. Clearly, the easiest option is to get rid of the trash before it can do any real damage.

• Create a compost bin.

Although compost bins aren’t for the squeamish (because they involve worms), they are an excellent way to reduce the amount of trash in landfills. This is because the worms and nutrient-rich soil will naturally break down organic matter such as banana peels and potato skins. You can choose to have the bin inside or outside, and it is recommended that the bin be made of a sturdy material.

• Sort out garbage from recyclables.

Hopefully you are already doing this, but it cannot be stressed enough. Recyclables that end up in landfills (usually plastic) can take hundreds of years to decompose while those that are incinerated release dioxin emissions. These harmful emissions are linked to increased risk of heart disease and respiratory illnesses.

• Purchase reusable water bottle and bags.

According to a Columbia University blog, Americans throw out 33.6 million tons of plastic each year, only 17% of which is recycled or combusted. That number becomes scarier when taking into consideration the fact that plastic takes thousands of years to decompose and may threaten the health of marine life in the meantime.

By purchasing a reusable water bottle and bags, you can do your part in preventing landfills from growing and harming the planet.

• In preparation for winter, clean out your chimney.

As the winter frosts approach, you may want to sit by the fireplace. But first you should ask yourself, When w’s the last time I cleaned my chimney? This is an important question. A chimney that has more than a quarter-inch buildup of soot should not be used. This is both a fire hazard and environmental concern because the fire will have to work harder. A fire that is not efficient will release more fumes into the air.

The Green Spotlight is an occasional piece submitted by the Easton Energy Task Force. If you have ideas for future green spotlights, please email [email protected]