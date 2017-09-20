Easton Courier

Boy soccer: Joel Barlow 4, Notre Dame 0

By Redding Pilot on September 20, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Joel Barlow High’s Grant LaGaipa defends against Notre Dame’s Felipe Canzian during a boys varsity soccer game against Notre Dame of Fairfield on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The Falcons continued their winning start with a 4-0 win. Despite a 0-0 score at halftime, the Falcons showed their superiority in the second with three goals by Jack Warren and one by Grayson DiMiceli. Goalie Jackson Stalowir made one save to get the shutout for Barlow, which hosts Bunnell on Friday at 4 p.m. — Eva Ortiz photo

