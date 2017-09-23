Entries sought for annual juried photography exhibition

Easton Courier

By Easton Courier on September 23, 2017

The Easton Arts Council is seeking entries to its Regional Juried Photography Exhibition, which run from Nov. 22, to Jan. 6, 2018.

The delivery date for photographs is Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1p.m, in the conference room of the Easton Public Library on Morehouse Road, Easton.

The exhibition is open to all photographers, amateur and professional. Cash/purchase awards will be awarded in two age groups: Adults over 18 and 18 or under. Easton residency is not required.

Information and entry forms are available online at eastonartscouncil.org. For additional questions, e-mail Cleo Sonneborn [email protected]

