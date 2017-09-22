Spotlight on area events

Story Book Parade, Cow Chip Raffle and Country Fair

The 26th annual Story Book Parade and the eighth annual Cow Chip Raffle and Country Fair will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Children can dress up as their favorite story book character and show off their costume to the judges and spectators at Samuel Staples Elementary School, then march to the library, or come and watch the parade go by.

This year’s grand marshal is Elizabeth Portillo, children’s librarian. The parade starts at Staples at noon. Parade registration is at 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration forms are available at the library.

The Cow Chip Raffle and Country Fair will follow at 1 p.m. for some “old-fashioned fun at old-fashioned prices.” There will be refreshments for sale and games.

To take part in the raffle, purchase one or more of 324 squares on the grid for $20 per square, then watch and wait for the cow to deposit a chip on a square. If the chip lands on your square, you’ll win $500. Tickets are available at the library, and must be purchased before 2 p.m., when the cow enters the enclosure.

Proceeds from the Cow Chip Raffle and Country Fair will be used to support a “One Book/One Town” Community Reads Program, which the library is hoping to launch in January.

For directions to the library, visit eastonlibrary.org. For more information, contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected].

Shred unwanted items

Jesse Lee United Methodist Church in Easton will hold its fourth annual document shredding event on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon. Unwanted documents of any type will be shredded.

Place unwanted documents in a box, paper clips, staples and all, and drive to the back parking lot of the church, 25 Flat Rock Road, on the day of the event. Volunteers will unload the boxes safely and securely and shred the documents as you watch; simply pay a $10 per box fee, check or cash accepted

The shredding will be performed by ProShred, a licensed and insured company in Wallingford.

Contact Howard Collis, team leader, at [email protected], or call 203-218-9319 with questions.

Hawk walk

Larry Fischer, a licensed bird bander and raptor, will lead a hawk walk at the orchard section of the Aspetuck Land Trust’s Trout Brook Valley Conservation Area on Saturday, Sept. 23, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a walk through the orchard.

Directions and parking: Rte. 58 (Black Rock Tpke) past Bluebird Restaurant to Freeborn Road. Turn left on Freeborn. When woods stop on left (first house lot) look to right, there will be a dirt road through the woods. Drive into this road to blueberry bushes. Park at the end of dirt road through the woods, next to the Orchards Blueberry patch.

Terrain is easy.

RSVP: [email protected] (25 people max), open to the public.

Harvest Lights

Christ Church Easton invites the community to its Harvest Lights evening “under the stars” on Saturday, Sept. 23, to celebrate the beginning of the fall season in rustic elegance.

Held on the church’as picturesque grounds, Harvest Lights will feature seasonal tastings of regional wines, craft beers and locally sourced, signature hors d’oeuvres.

The Bedlam Brothers String Band will headline the event with a live performance of American traditional roots music. Assorted beverages will be available for purchase, and silent/live auctions will be offered throughout the evening.

Christ Church Easton is at 59 Church Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 (senior discount available).

Playground party

The Easton Parks and Recreation Department and Parents for a Better Playground will hold a party on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 1:30 p.m. at the New Friends Playground at Helen Keller Middle School. There will be music, ice cream and face painting to honor the donors and volunteers who made the new playground possible. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:30 p.m..

Paine open space hike

The Easton Conservation Commission will hold a public open house on Saturday, Oct. 7, (rain date, Saturday, Oct. 14,) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paine Open Space Preserve, 212 Maple Road. Considered “the crown jewel” of Easton’s publicly owned property, the preserve contains 11 ponds and streams. Visitors are encouraged to meander through the acreage and return on their own to explore the open land. Refreshments will be served, and maps will be provided.

Easton Arts Council concert

The Hot to Trot Trio returns with Let’s Do It, Another Lighthearted Look At Romance, an update to their amusing and slightly irreverent view of Love Through the Ages featuring new songs and dialogue on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. in the community room of the Easton Public Library. Admission is free, donations accepted for scholarships, reception to follow. For information call Joanne Kant at 203-261-9160 or visit eastonartscouncil.org.

Silent auction

The Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road, will have a silent auction through Friday, Sept. 22. Hidden bidding will take place weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center is closed on weekends. The highest bidders will be called the week of Sept. 25. You need not be present to win. Call 203-268-1145 for more information.

EMS recyclable drive

Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service would like to remind residents of its ongoing recyclable bottle and can drive. Rinsed bottles and cans may be dropped off anytime in the bin directly behind EMS headquarters at 448 Sport Hill Road, adjacent to the Easton Village Store.

Volunteers from the Kennedy Center, Trumbull, will be sorting the recyclables weekly at EMS headquarters.

All recycling proceeds go toward the purchase of EVEMS personnel’s training equipment.

Visit the website at eastonems.com.

Westport Farmers’ Market

Westport Farmers’ Market runs every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 50 Imperial Ave.

Westport, with 50 vendors, through Nov/ 9. The market has supported local farming for 12 years. Lori Cochran-Dougall of Easton is executive director. To find out more, visit Westportfarmersmarket.com.