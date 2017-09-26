Easton selectmen briefs: Parks review committee, P&Z resignation, solar array

Following are news briefs from the Sept. 21 Easton Board of Selectmen meeting. In attendance were First Selectman Adam Dunsby and Selectman Carrie Colangelo. Selectman Robert Lessler was absent. There was no public or board member comment.

Parks review committee

The selectmen approved the Parks and Recreation Department Review Committee charge. The committee was formed following the announced retired of Parks and Recreation Director Gary Simone at the start of the new year.

The following individuals were appointed to the committee: Dunsby, Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Phil Tamallanca, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Robert Klem, former Parks and Recreation Commissioner Michael Fleischer and community member Tiffany Tortora, who served on the Parents for a Better Playground Committee.

Commissioner resignation

The selectmen accepted the resignation of Milan Spisek from the Planning and Zoning Commission with thanks for his service.

Solar array Phase II

Dunsby received an 8-24 referral from the Planning and Zoning Commission regarding Phase II of the solar array project at Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Due to a portion of the array being within 70 feet of wetlands, the project will go before the Conservation Commission at its Oct. 3 meeting for review.

New police server

The selectmen approved a waiver request by police Chief Tim Shaw for a new server for the Police Department from a single-sourced vendor.