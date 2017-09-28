Speaking of Women luncheon marks 20th anniversary

Lara Logan of 60 Minutes, the keynote speaker for the Speaking of Women luncheon, told her harrowing story of surviving a 2011 mob sexual assault in Tahrir Square, Egypt.

Her appearance Sept. 19 at the WaterView in Monroe marked the 20th anniversary of the luncheon fund-raiser to support the crisis and support services for victims of domestic violence, sexual violence and child abuse supplied by the Center for Family Justice.

The center primarily serves Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford and Trumbull. But as Connecticut’s first and only family justice center, it also assists people who need its services across the state, according to Debra Greenwood, president and CEO.

“We are honored and thrilled to have Lara with us for this milestone event,” Greenwood told the luncheon guests. “Her story and her compassion for fellow survivors of trauma aligns so well with our mission of transforming victims into survivors.”

Easton was well represented. Sarah Cwikla-Mastropole of Easton was event co-chair. Also in attendance from Easton were First Selectman Adam Dunsby, police Chief Tim Shaw and board members Chris Griffin and Donna Craft.

“It was a powerful event for an important cause,” Dunsby said.

Griffin, a new board member, said, “I wanted to thank each and every person who helped to coordinate and participated in this year’s event. With over 400 attendees, this year marked the 20th anniversary of speaking of women and was especially powerful with Lara’s candid, emotional and captivating talk.”

The luncheon is an important initiative to create awareness and raise money for the critical work the Center For Family Justice supplies in the community, Griffin said. “I am proud to be a board member and supporting the Center for Family Justice in their efforts to help families escape and break the cycle of domestic abuse.”

The late Elizabeth Pfriem, a longtime benefactor of the event, was named Speaking of Women’s honorary chairperson in memoriam. The center also recognized other honorees, including longtime corporate benefactors People’s United Bank and Unilever, Jeanne Malgioglio, a teacher at Trumbull’s Madison Middle School and The Dorothy M. and Irwin W. Nessel Foundation.

Rebecca Swett of Fairfield played the harp, adding to the ambiance in the airy venue, overlooking the Housatonic River. Kelsey Lynn Maiolo of Monroe performed a moving contemporary dance to Andra Day’s song Rise Up. Her mother, Kathy, is board vice chair.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the center will be holding vigils throughout the month. Easton’s vigil will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Easton Community Center gazebo.