It took until well into the second half for the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team to break down a resolute Notre Dame defense but it eventually made its dominance tell in a 4-0 win on Tuesday, Sept. 19,.

The first half was a scrappy affair with the ball often skidding through on a surface made slippery by the steady rain. Tony Paolini had a shot well saved by the busy opposition keeper and in addition put one just over the bar while Grayson DiMiceli also had an effort saved.

Barlow continued to attack in the second half with its back line spending most of the time around the halfway line as Notre Dame packed its defense, hoping for a 0-0 draw, and Falcon keeper Jackson Stalowir had only one save to make, gathering a long range free kick.

Barlow’s pressure was starting to tell with additional attempts from Jack Warren and DiMiceli and, but for an amazing double save by the Lancers’ keeper from shots by Paolini and Ben Goodacre, they would have been in front.

The breakthrough finally came on the hour, when Paolini fed Warren for a low finish into the corner. This opened the floodgates and more goals came. Paolini set Brendan McCarthy free on the wing and he crossed low for Warren to sweep home. DiMiceli later volleyed home a defensive rebound for the score.

However, the best was saved for last when, in the last minute, Warren scored a pile driver of a free kick into the top corner from 22 yards to complete his second consecutive hat trick.

Barlow overcame a sluggish start to record its fifth consecutive win three days later when it shut out Bunnell 6-0.

The Bulldogs started well, applying pressure to the extent that the Falcons were pushed back into their own half in the early stages of the game. DiMiceli then missed a chance when he looked certain to score and Warren hit the bar from a Paolini corner.

Although still looking somewhat flat, Barlow grabbed the lead in the 18th minute, when the ball dropped to DiMiceli from a Grant LaGaipa free kick and he converted low into the corner. After Attie Upson, DiMiceli and Paolini went close, Anthony Rizzo then lit up the game with a left footed thunderbolt into the roof of the net from 23 yards in the 32nd for a 2-0 half time lead.

In the 46th minute, Warren fed Pablo Correa-Ramirez just inside the opposition half and he ran 40 yards before finishing into the bottom right corner. Some energy seemed to have been injected into the Falcons in the second half, following the introduction of Nathan Fenningdorf and Correa-Ramirez, who in the 51st played a diagonal ball for DiMiceli to reach and beat Bunnell keeper Chris McCreanor at his near post.

The same combination repeated the feat in the 61st when DiMiceli produced a side foot finish to complete his hat trick. The scoring was rounded off in the 68th when Fenningdorf fed Goodacre down the left and his cross was converted by Warren at the near post.

Again the Falcons defense kept a clean sheet, its fourth straight shutout, and Stalowir’s involvement was restricted to catching three free kicks while his replacement, John Hoeing, saved a deflection in the 75th minute.

Monday’s game against Harding of Bridgeport turned out to be the Falcons’ most lopsided win of the season to date. Scoring early and often, they prevailed 10-1.

Barlow quickly made its superiority tell and was ahead in the fourth minute when Correa-Ramirez lobbed Harding keeper Raul Alcazar and he increased the lead eight minutes later when Upson set him up. Paolini got in on the scoring in the 17th minute when Warren sent him through, Ben Goodacre scored a quick double in the 30th and 31st minutes, the first from a Max Baer pass, for a 4-0 half time lead.

Paolini got his second right after the break when Upson again provided the assist and the latter was then brought down in the area for Warren to convert the penalty kick. Upson served up a cross for Paolini to complete his hat trick in the 48th minute. Paolini found Warren a minute later and he hit a fizzer into the bottom corner from the edge of the box and Harding finally got on the score sheet in the 63rd minute when Jovan Jackson hit a shot which Hoeing found too hot to handle.

Carl Zuanelli prevented an additional Harding goal with a dramatic goal line clearance before Nick Wolf rounded off the scoring three minutes from the end when he side footed home a cross from Warren.

Barlow, now 6-0, hosts New Milford Thursday (today) at 4 p.m. and visits Brookfield on Tuesday at 6.