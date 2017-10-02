Programmer named acting Easton parks and recreation director

Easton First Selectman Adam Dunsby and Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Phil Tamallanca today named Danielle Alves interim director of the Parks and Recreation Department.

Alves is currently the programmer for the department. This follows the sudden retirement of long-time Director Gary Simone.

Simone had previously announced plans to retire in January. His last day will now be Oct. 5. Dunsby and Tamallanca said they thank Gary for his more-than-two decades of service to the town.

In September, after Simone’s announced intention to retire Jan. 5, the Board of Selectmen appointed a committee to review the structure and operations of the Parks and Recreation Department.

The Parks and Recreation Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting tonight at 7 in the Parks and Recreation Department office at 652 Morehouse Road.

The Board of Selectmen Subcommittee Parks and Recreation Department Review Committee met Sept. 28 at Town Hall and is set to meet again Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. in the conference room at Town Hall.

The following individuals were appointed to the committee: Dunsby, Tamallanca, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Robert Klem, former Parks and Recreation Commissioner Michael Fleischer and community member Tiffany Tortora.

Dunby was appointed chairman, and Tortora was appointed secretary. Meetings are open to the public.